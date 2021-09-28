Expand / Collapse search

President Biden cancels planned trip to Chicago on Wednesday

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago
CHICAGO - President Joe Biden has canceled plans to visit Chicago on Wednesday.

The President's schedule change came amid intense negotiations over budget reconciliation and the bipartisan infrastructure deal.

The President has been meeting with members of Congress all weekend; those meetings continued on Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday.

The White House aid says the legislation will create new jobs and boost the economy.

