Biden will release results of all future COVID-19 tests he takes

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign is committing to releasing the results of all future COVID-19 tests the candidate takes.

Biden spokesman Andrew Bates repeated Saturday evening that the former vice president is tested "regularly."

But before President Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis earlier this week Biden had not disclosed full details of his testing protocol or the results of each test.

Biden told reporters Saturday in Wilmington, Delaware, that he was not tested earlier in the day but would be tested Sunday morning.

His campaign said he tested negative for COVID twice on Friday.

