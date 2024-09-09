Historic 'Big Boy' steam locomotive rolls through Chicago area

The Brief Union Pacific's "Big Boy," the world's largest steam locomotive, visited the Chicago area on Monday. Big Boy, restored for the Union Pacific's 150th anniversary, is the last of its kind still in operation. The locomotive drew large crowds, reminding Chicago of its railroad history.



If you heard an odd sounding train whistle rolling through the Chicago area on Monday, chances are you heard a little bit of history.

The Union Pacific's "Big Boy" steam locomotive paid a visit to the most important railroad city in America.

It's history coming to life — on a massive scale. FOX 32 got to ride along as the steam locomotive they call Big Boy barreled through Chicago’s west and southwest suburbs on Monday.

"You’re looking at the world‘s largest steam locomotive," said Ed Dickens, who serves as both the engineer and unofficial historian of the Big Boy locomotive. "Well, it’s a privilege for all of us. It’s an honor. It’s a crowd-pleasing, terrific ambassador for the Union Pacific Railroad. This locomotive makes friends wherever it goes."

Indeed, there were large crowds greeting Big Boy as he chugged through La Grange and La Grange Park — and train enthusiasts stood on the Metra platform for a brief stop in Bellwood.

Keith Lencho of Skokie was dressed in a vintage train engineer's uniform for the visit.

"It’s like living history. And almost literally living and breathing, because though it’s only a machine, it exhibits its power and movement on the outside," Lencho said.

Reed Bjorntvedt, a train enthusiast from Chicago, sat on the platform with his laptop waiting for Big Boy to arrive.

"I’m really excited. This is great. It’s a moment to see real history. Often you can only see it in a museum, not operating, standing still," Bjorntvedt said.

There were 25 Big Boy locomotives built for the Union Pacific Railroad in 1941, and they were critical to moving supplies during World War II. Only eight still exist and this is the only one still operating.

At 133 feet long, 600 tons and 7,000 horsepower, the steam engine is three times the size of today’s diesel locomotives.

Big Boy’s steam engine no longer runs on coal, but a special oil that’s more friendly to the environment.

Union Pacific restored Big Boy a few years ago to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the golden spike ceremony, linking the country’s east and west by rail. Now, it’s on a new tour throughout the Midwest and south this month, drawing thousands of people wherever it stops.

And Big Boy’s visit to the Chicago area is a reminder that our city has long served as the railroad capital of the country and the easternmost point of the Union Pacific Railroad.

"This is the heritage of the Union Pacific Railroad. It’s also the heritage of our country," said Dickens. "This is a fabulous hub. It’s the origination of much of our intermodal traffic that heads out to the West Coast."