Some big changes are coming to gun owners in Illinois.

Starting next week, Illinois State Police will be streamlining the FOID card and concealed carry licensing process.

New FOID cards will be printed without expiration dates.

If the gun owner is registered for concealed carry, the two cards will be combined.

Illinois State Police hope the change will help address the FOID backlog and make it easier to manage both databases.

