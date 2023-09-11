'Big Fall Book Sale' returns for another year in McHenry County

Book lovers, mark your calendars!

The Environmental Defenders of McHenry County are thrilled to announce their highly anticipated annual Big Fall Book Sale, taking place from September 23 to October 8.

The literary extravaganza will be held at the Algonquin Township Road District Building B Garage, where thousands of like-new books will be awaiting their new owners.

For those eager to get a head start on the book-buying frenzy, the sale kicks off with a members-only preview on Friday, September 22, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. If you're not yet a member but want to take part in this exclusive pre-sale, you can join on-site for a special membership price of $20.

The main sale begins on Saturday, September 23, from noon to 4 p.m., and continues daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday, October 7, excluding Sundays.

If you're looking for an even better deal, don't miss the $10 Bag Sale happening during the last few days of the event.

Founded in 1970, the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County is an organization committed to preserving, protecting, and educating the public about the environment.