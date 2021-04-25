Big warm-up on Monday and Tuesday, with showers and thunderstorms ahead

Chicago's weather is about to heat up.

On Monday, high temperatures in the Chicago area will reach 70 to 79 degrees. It'll be cooler by the lake.

Monday will also bring wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph from the south, which will increase the risk that any fires will spread easily.

Tuesday will be breezy and summer-like, with high temperatures in the 80 to 84 degree range.

On Tuesday night into Wednesday, the Chicago area can expect showers and thunderstorms, especially south of I-88 in areas like Bolingbrook, Naperville, Aurora, Orland Park, Oak Lawn and Tinley Park.

Wednesday's highs will drop down to 65 to 75 degrees, with highs of 57 to 64 degrees along Lake Michigan.