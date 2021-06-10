Biking event in Chicago raises money for local kids program

Bikers took to the streets of Chicago on Thursday to help raise money for kids in the city.

Nearly 50 people joined Illinois Rep. LaShawn Ford to try and raise $50,000 for "By the Hand Club for Kids."

The club is an after-school program helping under-resourced students.

There are six locations across the city, and bikers covered 50 miles as they visited each site.

"By the hand" serves more than 1,600 students every year across Chicago's Cabrini-Green, Altgeld-Murray, Austin and Englewood neighborhoods.