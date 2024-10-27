William Beavers, former Cook County Commissioner, dies at age 89

The Brief William Beavers, a prominent figure in Chicago politics and a champion for Black businesses and political representation, has died at the age of 89. Beavers dedicated his career to advocating for progressive policies, including increasing Black representation in the judiciary and supporting Black businesses in securing contracts with the city. He held various political positions, including Chicago City Council alderman for 23 years and Cook County commissioner for 7 years, after a long career as a Chicago police officer.



William "Bill" Beavers, a former Chicago alderman and Cook County commissioner, has died at age 89.

Beavers, a longtime advocate for Black businesses and political representation, died early Saturday morning from natural complications, according to Beavers family spokesperson Sean Howard.

"Bill Beavers will go down in history as one of the most progressive African American Alderman in the Chicago City Council. He was unapologetically Black and proved so by his countless efforts to propel Black businesspersons to engage in city business and contracts," Howard said.

He was known for his progressive policies and his efforts to increase the number of Black judges in Cook County.

William "Bill" Beavers | Photo courtesy of family spokesperson Sean Howard

"The passing of Commissioner Beavers represents a significant loss for the African American business community. Commissioner Beavers made it possible for Black business owners to have concessions at both Midway and O'Hare Airports," said Rich Township Supervisor Calvin Jordan. "He was relentless in his firm approach to former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley of the need for more Black business people engaging in every facet of city government."

Beavers served as a Chicago police officer for over 21 years before entering politics. He was elected to the Chicago City Council in 1983, representing the 7th Ward for 23 years. He later served as a Cook County commissioner from 2006 to 2013.