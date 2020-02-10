Bill filed to ban pumping of your own gas in Illinois

A new bill has been proposed by an Illinois lawmaker to ban people from pumping their own gas in the state.

Instead of individuals pumping their own fuel, it would be required for an employed gas station attendant to do it for safety reasons.

HB4571 was filed on Feb. 5 by Illinois House Democrat Camille Lilly, who represents suburban Oak Park.

If signed into law, the bill would take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the bill's text.

The bill has been referred to the Rules Committee.