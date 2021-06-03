Bill to make alderman name more inclusive sent to Pritzker's desk

Chicago alderman are getting ready for a name change.

A bill (SB0825) to change their name from alderman or aldermen, to alderperson or alderpersons, is on its way to the governor's desk.

The bill is meant to make the name of the position more inclusive for all.

"..Changes all statutory references of alderman and aldermen to alderperson and alderpersons. Changes all statutory references of congressman to congressperson," the bill states.