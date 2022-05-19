Billionaire Ken Griffin says crime will force him to move his business out of Chicago: report

A Chicago billionaire and businessman says he is ready to move his company out of Chicago because of the crime.

Ken Griffin runs the Citadel Hedge Fund and Citadel Securities. His headquarters is on South Dearborn Street.

But now, Griffin is looking to expand his current offices in New York and Florida. He has previously expressed his frustration with the violence in Chicago.

In an interview Thursday with Bloomberg, Griffin says if things don't change, the firm is moving.

Griffin recently donated $25 million to help finance a new University of Chicago Crime Lab program on policing and public safety training.

In early May, Griffin donated another $25 million to Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin’s Republican gubernatorial bid. The hedge-fund founder last contributed $20 million to Irvin’s campaign in February.

Irvin is trying to survive a six-candidate Republican primary race that could ultimately pit Griffin’s billions against the fortune of another billionaire, Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

In mid-January, Pritzker donated $90 million to his campaign fund, with some of the money already funneled to other Democratic organizations in the state.

Pritzker spent $171 million of his own money to beat former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2018, a race in which Griffin backed Rauner.

And the bad blood between the billionaires has only kept boiling since Griffin spent more than $50 million to defeat Pritzker’s graduated income tax constitutional amendment in 2020.

Last November — months before Irvin even entered the race — Griffin pledged to go "all in" to support a candidate who can beat the Democratic incumbent. Democrats cast it as an attempt to "finance Bruce Rauner 2.0."

Irvin’s chief GOP primary rival Darren Bailey’s campaign spokesman called Irvin a "handpicked puppet of the political elites who lacks the courage to do what’s right."

The state senator from downstate Xenia’s campaign used the infusion of cash as an excuse to repeat all of its previous digs – criticizing Irvin, who has said he’s "pro-life," for keeping silent about the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion about overturning Roe v. Wade and over ads the Irvin campaign is running claiming Bailey, a staunch Donald Trump supporter, voted for Joe Biden.

"It takes a lot of money to compete in a GOP primary when you’re a pro-abortion Democrat running on lies and misinformation from your basement," Bailey campaign spokesman Joe DeBose said.

"I know Irvin voted for Joe Biden, so it only makes sense for him to campaign from the basement like him. Voters deserve a Governor who faces the public, answers the tough questions, and leads."

In addition to Bailey and Irvin, four other Republicans are running in the June primary in hopes of facing Pritzker in November.

The field includes Petersburg venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan, Bull Valley businessman Gary Rabine, state Sen. Paul Schimpf of Waterloo and Hazel Crest lawyer Max Solomon.

Griffin is Illinois’ richest person, according to Forbes, with a fortune estimated at $26.7 billion. Pritzker’s net worth is estimated at $3.6 billion.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.