Billy Eichner talks new romantic comedy 'Bros'

History is being made on the big screen this weekend – when the new romantic comedy "Bros" hits theaters, it’ll be the first film of its kind to be written by and star an openly gay man.

"Billy on the Street" comedian Billy Eichner spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about writing and starring in the new romantic comedy – and why it was important to produce a new narrative about the gay community that was positive and uplifting.

"It was so rare we saw ourselves [in media] and when we did, it was often about someone closeted and tortured, suffering," Eichner said. "It was always about the challenges of being gay and none of the joy and the fun, and the comedy and the romance."

The comedian added "I’m so happy that there are going to be gay kids – and straight kids too – who see this movie and go ‘Oh yeah! Gay people! Great!’"

"Bros" hits theaters on Friday.