Man killed in rollover crash on Bishop Ford with apparent gunshot wounds: ISP

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
South Holland
The Illinois Police are investigating a deadly crash on the Bishop Ford Expressway that seems to have been caused by a shooting. A 50-year-old man was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. - A man has died following a rollover crash Saturday evening that temporarily shut down a portion of I-94.

The crash happened at 6:09 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway near 159th and 170th Streets in South Holland

Illinois State Police were called to the crash, where they found a man who had injuries consistent with a shooting. No other injuries were reported and details about what led to the crash haven't been released.

The injured man was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries, ISP says. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 50-year-old Eric White of Washington Heights

I-94 northbound and the I-294/I-80 northbound entrance ramp to I-94 northbound were shut down, as of 8:45 p.m. At 11 p.m., all roadways reopened. The investigation is ongoing.