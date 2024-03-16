Man killed in rollover crash on Bishop Ford with apparent gunshot wounds: ISP

A man has died following a rollover crash Saturday evening that temporarily shut down a portion of I-94.

The crash happened at 6:09 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway near 159th and 170th Streets in South Holland.

Illinois State Police were called to the crash, where they found a man who had injuries consistent with a shooting. No other injuries were reported and details about what led to the crash haven't been released.

The injured man was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries, ISP says. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 50-year-old Eric White of Washington Heights.

I-94 northbound and the I-294/I-80 northbound entrance ramp to I-94 northbound were shut down, as of 8:45 p.m. At 11 p.m., all roadways reopened. The investigation is ongoing.