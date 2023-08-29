Bishop Ford Expressway shooting leaves person seriously wounded

A person was seriously wounded in a shooting and crash Monday evening on the Bishop Ford Expressway.

Around 7:20 p.m., Illinois State Police found two vehicles crashed against a concrete barrier in the northbound lanes of I-94 between 137th and 147th streets.

A person who was in one of the cars had been struck by gunfire and was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

The other car at the scene was abandoned.

Traffic was diverted at Sibley Boulevard for four hours until all lanes were reopened around 11:45 p.m.

No one is in custody.