Bishop Ford Freeway shooting leaves 6-year-old wounded

The Brief A 6-year-old was shot Monday evening on I-94 near the I-57 split and taken to a hospital, police said. Northbound lanes were shut down for several hours as investigators canvassed the area.



A 6-year-old child was shot on the Bishop Ford Freeway Monday evening near the I-57 split.

What we know:

Illinois State Police responded around 7:11 p.m. after the child was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. The shooting happened in the northbound lanes of I-94 at Michigan Avenue, police said.

Police conducted a canvas of the area about two hours later, shutting down northbound I-94 traffic at the I-57 split.

The roadway reopened around 11:35 p.m.

What we don't know:

The nature of the shooting was not immediately clear. No information has been given on the condition of the 6-year-old.