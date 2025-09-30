Bishop Ford Freeway shooting leaves 6-year-old wounded
CHICAGO - A 6-year-old child was shot on the Bishop Ford Freeway Monday evening near the I-57 split.
What we know:
Illinois State Police responded around 7:11 p.m. after the child was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. The shooting happened in the northbound lanes of I-94 at Michigan Avenue, police said.
Police conducted a canvas of the area about two hours later, shutting down northbound I-94 traffic at the I-57 split.
The roadway reopened around 11:35 p.m.
What we don't know:
The nature of the shooting was not immediately clear. No information has been given on the condition of the 6-year-old.
The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police.