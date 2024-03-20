Expand / Collapse search

1 critically wounded after being shot on Bishop Ford Expressway

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Updated  March 20, 2024 4:24pm CDT
CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded Wednesday afternoon after being shot while traveling on the Bishop Ford Expressway.

At about 2:46 p.m., Illinois State Police troopers responded to the scene of a reported expressway shooting at I-94 near 103rd Street.

The victim was located and transported to an area hospital in critical condition. 

The I-94 northbound ramp to Stony Island is currently shut down.

No other information was made available.