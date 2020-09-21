Bishop Ford lanes reopen after semi spills 48K pounds of sheet metal at Sibley

Outbound lanes have reopened on the Bishop Ford Freeway after an earlier rollover crash involving a semitrailer hauling thousands of pounds of sheet metal Monday in the south suburbs.

The two-vehicle crash caused a semi hauling 48,000 pounds of sheet metal to overturn and spill, blocking all southbound lanes while crews worked to clean up the wreck, Illinois State Police said.

The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. on southbound I-94 just before Sibley Boulevard in Dolton, state police said. Minor injuries were reported. All lanes reopened about 7:20 a.m.