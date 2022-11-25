Black Friday: Shoppers cause frenzy across Chicago area

Black Friday shopping was in full effect in Rosemont, as there was a long line outside Tory Burch.

For some, it took about 30 minutes to get inside. All of their inventory was marked 70 percent off.

Chicago Fashion Outlets opened at 8 a.m. The two-level shopping center features 130 top designer stores.

"I’m supposed to be Christmas shopping, but it’s all for myself today," one shopper said.

"The lines are intimidating, but they are moving swiftly," another shopper added.

Inside Columbia Sportswear, several items were on clearance with an additional 30 percent off. To keep folks entertained, roller skating elves were on hand.

Rosemont police increased patrols to ensure safety.

Chicago Fashion Outlets reopens Saturday at 10 a.m.