Black history highlighted in Zolla Lieberman Gallery exhibit

The Brief A new exhibit at the Zolla Lieberman Gallery in River North showcases works by the late Miami artist Purvis Young, who was inspired by Chicago’s historic "Wall of Respect" mural in Bronzeville. The exhibition also features pieces by Bronzeville artist Raymond Thomas, who was similarly influenced by the landmark mural. The exhibit runs through March 8, with a special program about both artists on February 27.



A new exhibit at the Zolla Lieberman Gallery in River North features drawings, paintings and sculpture by artist Purvis Young.

The backstory:

The late Miami artist found inspiration in a piece of art in Chicago - a mural in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

"The Wall of Respect" mural was one of the first African-American murals in the country," said Bernard Turner, Executive Director, Bronzeville Black Metropolis National Heritage Area.

"It depicted characters from Black history and people came from everywhere to see this wall of respect. They liked the activism behind it," he said.

"We’re focused on celebrating Black History Month and as you know, Black History Month started in Bronzeville and so we wanted to have a fundraiser event that really celebrated that," Turner said.

"Part of what we do with the National Heritage Area is try to bring people to the community, to bring tourism to the community, and also for economic development."

But they’re also thrilled to see works of artists from Bronzeville on display throughout the city.

The exhibit at Zolla Lieberman also features works by Raymond Thomas an artist from Bronzeville who, like Young was heavily influenced by the Wall of Respect. The exhibition is ongoing through March 8, with a special program about the two artists from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 27.