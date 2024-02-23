'Black-ish' star Jenifer Lewis speaks at St. Sabina's event

"Black-ish" and "Sister Act" star Jenifer Lewis visited Chicago Friday night to speak about mental health.

She visited Saint Sabina Catholic Church as part of its African American speaking series.

Lewis is known as the "godmother of Black Hollywood" after being in several hit movies. She shared with the crowd a very candid, personal story.

Following a powerful rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" by soloist Martin Woods, Lewis addressed more than 200 people at the event.

The "Mother of Black Hollywood" is one of seven children born in Missouri. She spoke about always wanting to be seen as a child and talked about how she was molested by the pastor of her church.

She also said that her mother was in love with that reverend at that time and ignored her claims of abuse.

After battling addiction and anger, she reached a major turning point in her life and turned to therapy.

"Because I was looking for something. You know. Love in all the wrong places. When I got to LA, a woman that I respected looked at me like I told you earlier and said, ‘Jenny, you need help. Something is wrong,’" Lewis said. "So when I got into therapy and described my symptoms to the therapist, she said, ‘Good lord, how are you alive?’"

She addressed the crowd for more than an hour and mentioned that she wants to use her platform to encourage young people to vote.

Lewis was the final speaker in St. Sabina's series.