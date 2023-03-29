Two lucky Blackhawks fans got to tie the knot on the ice before Tuesday night’s game in Chicago.

Tom Kneifel and his fiancé Maggie were the winners of the Blackhawks and Helzberg Diamonds wedding contest that ended in February.

The Blackhawks in-arena host, Jon Hanson, officiated the wedding. The couple was joined by family and friends on the ice for the ceremony.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Tom Kneifel and his fiancé Maggie get married on March 28, 2023, on the United Center ice in Chicago. (Chicago Blackhawks)

In 2014, Tom went to flight school for the Illinois National Guard and wrote a letter to the Blackhawks asking for stickers and patches to put on his helmet. He then met Maggie at a local pub while watching a Blackhawks game.

Tom retired from the National Guard last month.

"I just retired from flying Black Hawks for the Illinois National Guard. Now I can focus on marrying the woman of my dreams and build something beautiful in the city that we love," Tom wrote in his submission for the contest.

The Blackhawks went on to lose 4-1 to the Dallas Stars later in the evening.