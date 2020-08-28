Blake family plans march for this weekend in Kenosha

More protests are scheduled throughout the weekend including a big one led by the Blake family in Kenosha.

On Saturday, members of Jacob Blake’s family are planning a march in Kenosha. The family has chartered buses and people are expected to arrive from around the country.

“We're doing things like point security, securing facilities,” said Major General Paul Knapp of the Wisconsin National Guard.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tweeted that Blake was in custody at the hospital on a Kenosha County felony arrest warrant issued in July.

Blake posted bond and was released from custody and no longer in handcuffs.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice released the names of two more Kenosha police officers at the scene of the shooting, Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse from Illinois faces charges in Wisconsin of killing two people and injuring a third during unrest following Blake's shooting.

He was granted his request to delay his extradition hearing to Sept. 25.

The Blake family march is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Boys and Girls Club on 52nd street in Kenosha.