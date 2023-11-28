'Blessing Bags': Chicago teen's initiative gathers volunteers to help homeless on Giving Tuesday

On this Giving Tuesday, 16-year-old Jahkil Jackson is spearheading a massive initiative to support the homeless community.

The event, taking place at the Discover Shine Bright Center, is set to be the largest to date, with close to 1200 volunteers participating from 17 states, 42 cities, and 2 countries. Together, they aim to pack and distribute 15,000 "Blessing Bags" filled with essential items like soap, tissues, socks, hand sanitizer, wipes, and other daily necessities.

FOX 32 has been following Jahkil Jackson's impactful initiative since he was 8 years old, and his dedication to helping those in need has only grown stronger. The Giving Tuesday event is a testament to his commitment to making a positive impact on the community and beyond.

The initiative, designed to provide support to the homeless, has gained widespread attention and garnered significant volunteer participation. Jahkil, who appeared on Good Day Chicago on Tuesday morning to discuss the event, shared that he was motivated to help people at a young age and continues to inspire others with his dedication.

The Giving Tuesday event is scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.