BLM protesters march same Chicago streets that MLK did in the 60s

It was a Black Lives Matter protest with some echoes from the past.

On Friday, about 250 people marched through the same West Side neighborhoods as the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King did in the 1960s.

The protesters say the killing of George Floyd shows how little has changed for African Americans in more than 50 years.

"50 years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King march through these neighborhoods for justice. Today in his memory and in a tradition of an America always seeking to better itself, we march through these same streets,” said Senator Dick Durbin.

The march, called "In the Spirit of King", was organized by West side ministers who say too little has changed in those 50 plus years.

"This is a peaceful march. We are peaceful people. But we also read the word of the Lord that judgment day is coming for the oppressors,” Rev. Marshall Hatch Junior said.

Advertisement

Mary Hearns marched with her granddaughter so she could see history in the making.

"Because she has a right to see this. She needs to know that our lives do matter,” she said.

The march ended at the site of Dr. King's home in Chicago with a speech from one of King's closest advisors, Reverend Jesse Jackson.