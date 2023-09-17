Urgent appeal for blood donations in Illinois as supplies dwindle

The Versiti Blood Center of Illinois is issuing an urgent plea for blood donations as the state faces a critical shortage.

The center has declared an emergency and is in dire need of blood contributions.

Officials say the blood supply has dwindled to dangerously low levels. Versiti has experienced a significant decline in scheduled appointments, leaving nearly 2,500 open slots over the next week.

It's important to note that Versiti serves as the primary blood provider for over 85 hospitals across the Chicago area, which includes in northwest Indiana. Your donation can make a lifesaving difference.

For more information, click HERE.