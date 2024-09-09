Chicagoans donate blood after emergency shortage this summer

As the American Red Cross issues a nationwide emergency for blood donations, we are introducing you to the people who are answering the call.

"[It is] humbling, rewarding that I saved somebody's life," said Mario Martinez, who is a Little Village resident.

Martinez has been donating blood for twenty-eight years. He enjoys the text message he receives after each visit, telling him his blood has saved someone’s life.

Emily Fairchild, who was donating alongside Martinez at the Vitalant Blood Donation Center on Fullerton Avenue in Chicago, said it was her first time.

"Today would have been my husband's fortieth birthday. He passed away this January after a seven-month battle with neuroendocrine cancer. Blood and platelets were a really big part of his journey," she said.

This summer Vitalant is desperate to collect the critical blood and platelet donations that hospitals use every day.

"This summer we dipped down to an eighteen-month low so we were at critical levels in July for Type O blood. Type O blood is the type of blood that doctors reach for first in the hospitals," said Vitalant Communications Manager Ann Sterling.

A current recipient is six-year-old Tanner Bradtke of Schaumburg. He was diagnosed with leukemia in April and has already received six blood and two platelet transfusions.

"I had no idea prior to him being diagnosed how important blood donations were. We've now been on the receiving end of people's donated blood and we're thankful for that," said Tanner’s mom, Samantha.

Tanner is eager to get back to soccer and playing with his big sister.

"It's not only just Tanner, there's a lot of people out there that are definitely in need," said Samantha.

Vitalant is hosting a virtual blood drive through Sept. 30 to help people in need like Tanner. To schedule a donation, register here.