Bloomingdale man arrested on child pornography charges

A Bloomingdale man was arrested Tuesday after turning himself into police on child pornography charges.

Eric A. Wilson, 40, turned himself in on an Illinois State Police warrant for three counts of possession of child pornography, according to a statement.

Following an investigation, authorities executed a search warrant on Oct. 3 at a home in the 200 block of Carriage Way, where agents with the state police gathered evidence against Wilson.

Wilson is currently being held at the DuPage County Jail while he awaits a detention hearing.