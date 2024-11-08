Bloomingdale man charged after road rage escalates to gunfire in Roselle: prosecutors

The Brief A Bloomingdale man faces charges after allegedly firing at another man in a road rage incident in Roselle. A judge denied a motion to hold Marcus Mizelle pre-trial, but placed conditions on his release, including a firearms ban and no-contact order. Mizelle is due back in court on Dec. 2.



A Bloomingdale man is facing charges after he allegedly shot at another man following a road rage incident in Roselle.

Marcus Mizelle, 34, was charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of aggravated assault.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, the incident took place during the morning rush hour on Thursday. Mizelle and the victim were both driving northbound on Springfield Drive in different lanes when, amid slowed traffic near a school bus, Mizelle reportedly cut in front of the victim. The two eventually stopped at a BP gas station on West Lake Street, where the victim exited his vehicle and approached Mizelle.

Mizelle allegedly responded by pointing a pistol out of his driver's side window and firing one shot at the victim before leaving the scene. Roselle police later located a .40 caliber shell casing at the gas station and identified Mizelle as the suspect. He was taken into custody at his home a short time later.

Marcus Mizelle

At a court appearance on Friday, the judge rejected the state's motion to detain Mizelle until trial. However, Mizelle was ordered to surrender all firearms and ammunition, as well as his Firearm Owner's Identification card and Concealed Carry License. Mizelle is also prohibited from contacting the victim, officials said.

"In DuPage County we will not tolerate this type of extremely dangerous, violent behavior, that put not only the victim in great danger but also placed patrons of the gas station and other innocent motorists at risk. We are all thankful that no one was injured as a result of Mr. Mizelle’s alleged actions," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

Mizelle is due back in court on Dec. 2.