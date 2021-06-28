Expand / Collapse search
Bloomingdale man sentenced to 25 years for shooting at police officers

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. - A man accused of shooting at two Bloomingdale police officers outside his home in 2018 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Raymond Vieyra, 45, pled guilty on Friday to three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer, a Class X Felony, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Judge John Kinsella sentenced Vieyra to 25 years on each of the counts, which will run concurrently, the statement said.

On October 21, 2018, officers with the Bloomingdale Police Department responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at Vieyra’s residence in the 300 block of Plymouth Lane, prosecutors said.

Raymond Vieyra (DuPage County state's attorney's office)

When the officers arrived, Vieyra came out of a garage and began shooting at the officers. One of the officers returned fire and Vieyra went back into his house, prosecutors said. He was taken into custody a short time later.

"This case serves as a reminder of the risks that law enforcement officers encounter each and every day," Berlin said. "Thankfully, neither of the responding officers were injured during the incident.

Vieyra will be required to serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.