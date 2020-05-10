Blue Angels to fly over Chicago on Tuesday

article

The US Navy Blue Angels are flying over Chicago on Tuesday.

The Blue Angels have been doing flyovers across the country as a way to boost morale and honor health care workers and first responders dealing with coronavirus.

The Blue Angels announced Sunday on social media that will be coming to Chicago, Detroit and Indianapolis on Tuesday.

The routes and exact timing of Tuesday's flyovers will be released on Monday.

The Blue Angels and US Air Force Thunderbirds flew over Washington, D.C. on May 2.