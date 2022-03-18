Blue Island man charged with shooting robbery victim, then trying to carjack woman
CHICAGO - A man is facing several charges in connection with a robbery, shooting and attempted carjacking Wednesday in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Chicago's South Side
Curtis Edgleston, 22, was accused of robbing a 55-year-old man before shooting him around 6:45 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.
While he was fleeing the scene, Edgleston allegedly attempted to carjack a 25-year-old woman but was unsuccessful, police said.
He was arrested less than 10 minutes after the shooting, police said.
Edgleston, of Blue Island, was charged with armed robbery with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and attempted first-degree murder, according to police.
He is due in bond court Friday.
