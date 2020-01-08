Blue Island police warn of 'brazen' theft at Thornton's gas station

Authorities in south suburban Blue Island are warning residents about a “brazen” thief who stole from a woman’s car as she pumped gas last week in the south suburb.

The woman was pumping gas Friday at Thornton’s, 2330 W. 127th St., when a white Dodge Durango SUV pulled up next to her car, according to a Facebook post from Blue Island police.

Police posted a video that shows someone getting out of the SUV, opening the door to the woman’s car and taking items while her back is turned. The thief then gets back into the SUV, which drives away.

Police are advising residents to “be aware of your surroundings and lock your vehicles.”