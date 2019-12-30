Blue Line trains resume service at Monroe, Jackson after authorities determine suspicious powder to be cleaning solution

article

Blue Line trains resumed service to Monroe and Jackson in the Loop Monday morning after authorities investigated a suspicious powder later determined to be cleaning solution.

Authorities received a call about 7:20 a.m. for white powder found on a platform in the 100 block of South Dearborn Street, according to Chicago police and fire officials.

The fire department initiated a hazmat response, and determined the powder was a cleaning solution and not harmful, a police spokeswoman said.

Blue line trains, which had been bypassing Monroe and JaJackson stations during the response, resumed service to the stations again about 8:20 a.m., the CTA said in a service alert.