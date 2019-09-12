Blue Line trains running with major delays after ‘minor fire’ at track level near Forest Park

CTA Blue Line trains are running with major delays Thursday following “a minor fire at track level” near Forest Park.

The CTA first announced the fire about 6:05 a.m. and fully suspended service between the Forest Park and Cicero stations about 20 minutes later. Trains were operating on their normal route again as of 6:45 a.m., the transit authority said.

The CTA is advising Blue Line riders to allow for extra travel time as normal service is restored.