Blues Brothers Con in Joliet postponed indefinitely

The second annual Blues Brothers Con at Old Joliet Prison has been postponed.

The event was set to take place in September.

The Joliet Area Historical Museum along with Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi made the announcement Wednesday, saying they are postponing the event due to the ongoing Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike.

"While we understand many fans will be disappointed by this news, Joliet is a proud Union town," stated Greg Peerbolte, chief executive officer of the Joliet Area Historical Museum. "Historically, Unions were responsible for ending the abusive convict labor system at the Old Joliet Prison over a century ago and in recent years, our local Unions led the volunteer effort to restore the site for public use. We understand the importance of this action and look forward to a rescheduled, expanded event."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Organizers say they hope to reschedule Blues Brothers Con in early summer 2024.

Those who purchased tickets can use them for the rescheduled event in 2024 or can have them fully refunded.