'Blues Brothers Con' returning this year to Old Joliet Prison

Get your sunglasses and suits ready, because "Blues Brothers Con" is planning a return to the Old Joliet Prison this year.

The head of the museum that manages the prison says Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi — standing in for his late brother John — will be back with a repeat performance by The Blues Brothers band.

The prison site was the setting for the opening scene in the classic 1980s film.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The news comes as the old prison gets ready for a $6.5 million renovation.

Last August, thousands of Blues Brothers fans converged upon the Old Joliet Prison for the first annual event.