Boat crew member rescued after falling 100 feet into cargo hold of ship on Southeast Side

A man was rescued after falling into the cargo hold of a boat on the Calumet River Tuesday on the Southeast Side.

Firefighters responded about 2 p.m. to the area near the 10600 block of South Burley Avenue for a “special rescue,” Chicago Fire Department official said. The address is near the Calumet River.

A male crew member fell 100 feet into the cargo hold and suffered injuries but was “alert,” fire department spokesman Larry Merritt said.