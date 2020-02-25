Boat crew member rescued after falling 100 feet into cargo hold of ship on Southeast Side
CHICAGO - A man was rescued after falling into the cargo hold of a boat on the Calumet River Tuesday on the Southeast Side.
Firefighters responded about 2 p.m. to the area near the 10600 block of South Burley Avenue for a “special rescue,” Chicago Fire Department official said. The address is near the Calumet River.
A male crew member fell 100 feet into the cargo hold and suffered injuries but was “alert,” fire department spokesman Larry Merritt said.