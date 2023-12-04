Pritzker celebrates swift completion of Bob Michel Bridge rehabilitation under 'Rebuild Illinois' program

Governor JB Pritzker's "Rebuild Illinois" program has achieved another milestone as the Bob Michel Bridge rehabilitation nears completion.

The $24.6 million project not only addresses critical infrastructure needs but also enhances connectivity for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists between the East Peoria levee and Peoria Warehouse Districts.

Governor Pritzker attributes the project's success to the Rebuild Illinois program, emphasizing that the improvements were achieved quicker, safer, and at a lower cost than conventional methods.

"Normally, this kind of undertaking would be a multiyear project, but thanks to our talented laborers and the leadership of IDOT, with final completion in just a few weeks, the job will have been completed instead of multiyear in just one year," Pritzker said.

The Bob Michel Bridge, a vital transportation link, carries approximately 17,000 vehicles a day on Illinois 40 over the Illinois River, connecting Peoria and East Peoria. The rehabilitation not only addresses immediate infrastructure needs but also contributes to the efficiency and safety of daily commutes.