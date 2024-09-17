Suburban mayor dies unexpectedly

article

A suburban mayor died unexpectedly on Monday.

According to the Village of Steger, Mayor Kenneth A. Peterson Jr. leaves behind his wife, their four children and two grandchildren.

Peterson served as the 21st village president since May 2013. Prior to becoming mayor, Peterson worked as a village trustee, chairperson of Steger's Economic Development Committee and chairman of Steger's Board of Fire & Police Commissioners. He was also a Steger recreational basketball coach and involved in the Boy Scouts of America and Steger Kiwanis Club.

Additionally, Peterson worked at Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP in Chicago as special counsel in the Finance and Bankruptcy Practice Group.

The mayor's cause of death is not yet known.

The Village of Steger posted the following statement on Facebook:

"We are deeply saddened to share that Mayor Kenneth A. Peterson Jr. passed away suddenly on Monday, September 16, 2024. He is survived by his wife, Alice, and their four children: Kaitlyn Bilotta, Alex (Jackie) Peterson, Randall Peterson, and Cameron Peterson, as well as his grandchildren Mia and Luna. To his grandchildren, he was known as Pop, and Allie was Loli. On any given day, you could see Ken and Allie walking around Steger together, enjoying a local event, or just out talking with the community.

