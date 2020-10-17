Bob Saget reveals the text he sent to Lori Loughlin ahead of her prison sentence

article

Lori Loughlin’s crew has her back.

The former “Full House” star has a fast-approaching date, in which she must report to prison to serve a two-month sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal, but in the meantime, Loughlin appears to be making the most of her freedom by staying connected to her former costars.

Bob Saget, 67, told Page Six in an interview published on Friday that he texted the 56-year-old “a couple weeks ago.”

The message he sent Loughlin, 56, was straight and to the point.

“I love you and thinking of you — that’s all.”

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, initially pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to scam mastermind William “Rick” Singer to get their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, recruited onto the University of Southern California's crew team. The two have never participated in the sport.

Advertisement

In May, however, the duo shocked many when they changed course and agreed to plead guilty,

MORE: Lori Loughlin hires prison coach to learn martial arts

Meanwhile, Saget said Loughlin’s mistake doesn’t change how he feels about her in the least bit.

“You know when it gets down to it, there’s so much going on and so many people have gone through so much and you know … if you love somebody then you have to make that decision and [ask yourself], ‘Is this something that causes me not to love a person?’ And I love her,” he said. “She’s a sweetheart.”

Saget and Loughlin starred on the beloved sitcom as Danny Tanner and Aunt Becky Katsopolis from 1987 to 1995 and returned for the “Fuller House” revival on Netflix, however, Loughlin was removed from the show as her legal woes loomed.

As a part of her sentence, Loughlin must also complete 100 hours of community service as well as pay a $150,000 fine and a $100 assessment. Loughlin was given 60 days from her Aug. 21 sentencing date to pay the hefty fine in a lump sum payment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Loughlin and Giannulli were each granted approval by a judge to serve their prison sentences at the facilities of their choice – Loughlin at California's Victorville prison and Giannulli at FCI-Lompoc in southern California.

For updates to this story, go to FoxNews.com.