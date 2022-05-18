'Bob's Burgers' cast on when fan requests go too far

The popular FOX animated series "Bob’s Burgers" is making the jump from the small screen to the big screen with their new theatrical adventure, "Bob’s Burgers: The Movie."

The series, which kicked off back in 2011, now finds the Belcher family tackling a murder mystery while also dealing with a giant hole that’s opened up in front of the restaurant.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton had the chance to talk with all six lead cast members – and wanted to know how often fans approach them on the street and ask for them to perform their iconic character’s voices in public.

"I hope they don’t," said Kristen Schaal, the voice of Louise Belcher.

"There are a lot of requests to get voice mails done," said H. John Benjamin, the voice of Bob Belcher.

As for fan protocol – how to handle this interaction in public if you ever meet the cast – Eugene Mirman, the voice of "Gene Belcher," has one very important tip for fans:

"I think a normal thing to do is to put a twenty dollar bill in our shoe and then walk away."

"Bob’s Burgers: The Movie" hits theaters on Friday, May 27.

