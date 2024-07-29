Body discovered underneath running pickup truck in Palatine

Palatine police are conducting a death investigation after the body of a male was discovered underneath a running pickup truck late Sunday night.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 40 block of South Rohlwing Road around 10:53 p.m., according to a statement from Palatine police.

Upon arrival, officers located a male subject on the pavement underneath a running white Ford F-150 pickup truck, the statement said.

Fire officials were later called to the scene and the male subject was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified pending further investigation.

The Major Case Assistance Team assisted Palatine police due to the complexity of the scene. The joint investigation determined the death to be accidental, and no criminal activity was involved, the statement said.