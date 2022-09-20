Body found on campus of Evanston high school

A woman's body was discovered on the campus of Evanston Township High School Tuesday morning, officials said.

A school staff member discovered the woman's body near an outdoor field on the north side of the north suburban campus, located at 1600 Dodge Avenue, Evanston Township High School said in a statement.

Police said the body was a non-high school aged adult female, but was not an Evanston Township High School staff member.

(Evanston Police Department)

The cause and manner of the woman's death was not immediately known, Evanston police said.

The school said neither students nor staff members were in danger at any time and classes were proceeding as scheduled.

(Evanston Police Department)

"Everyone at ETHS is safe and there is no threat during the EPD investigation on campus. ETHS classes are being held as planned," a written statement said.

School officials said they are fully cooperating with police during the investigation and grief counselors were being made available to any students and staff who need it.

Evanston police continue to investigate.