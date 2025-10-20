Juvenile killed in crash involving semi on I-80 in Morris, officials say

The Brief A juvenile from Morris was struck and killed by a semi on I-80 early Monday. Illinois State Police shut down westbound lanes near Route 47 for several hours.



A juvenile from Morris died early Monday after being struck by a semi on Interstate 80, authorities said.

What we know:

The Grundy County Coroner’s Office confirmed Monday afternoon that the crash was a pedestrian versus semi incident.

Around 8:16 a.m., Illinois State Police responded to milepost 112 on I-80 in Morris after receiving reports of a body in the roadway. Troopers shut down the westbound lanes and diverted traffic off at Illinois Route 47 while investigators worked the scene.

Grundy County Coroner John Callahan said the victim was a juvenile from Morris.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the victim’s name. Details about why the juvenile was on the interstate and the circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear.

What's next:

ISP and the Grundy County Coroner’s Office are investigating.