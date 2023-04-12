Expand / Collapse search

Body found in North Branch of Chicago River

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Missing Persons
CHICAGO - A death investigation has been launched after a body was found Tuesday night in the North Branch of the Chicago River.

A missing person investigation led to the body which was discovered in the river around 8:40 p.m. in Caldwell Woods near 6767 N. Milwaukee Ave., according to Illinois State Police. 

The identity of the body has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

ISP is leading the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.