Convicted felon fatally shoots Chicago police officer then breaks into home and cuts off ankle monitor: CPD

The Chicago Police Department announced charges Wednesday afternoon in the fatal shooting of a Chicago Police officer on the city’s South Side earlier this week.

Darion C. McMillian, 23, faces multiple charges, including one count of first-degree murder of a police officer, one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder of a police officer, one count of residential burglary, one count of unlawful use of a weapon (machine gun) and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

The incident began around 8 p.m. on Monday during a traffic stop in the 8000 block of South Ingleside Avenue in the East Chatham neighborhood.

Officer Enrique Martinez, 26, and his partner were responding to a vehicle blocking traffic, which was occupied by three people, including McMillian.

As additional officers arrived to assist, Martinez and his partner spoke with the driver and observed McMillian reaching for a bag on the floor of the vehicle, police said.

When instructed to stop, McMillian allegedly pulled out a fully automatic handgun and fired, fatally wounding Officer Martinez.

The driver was also struck and killed. His identity has not yet been released.

McMillian then allegedly pushed the driver’s body out of the car, moved to the driver’s seat and attempted to escape. As an officer tried to pull him out of the vehicle, McMillian reversed the car, dragging the officer, who discharged his weapon once into the ground, police said.

The officer was listed in fair condition.

While attempting to flee, McMillian crashed into a parked car. He then exited the vehicle and ran into a nearby apartment, where a woman was inside.

He reportedly found a knife and removed an electronic monitoring device from his ankle.

The woman was not harmed.

Police later arrested McMillian in the 8000 block of South Maryland.

A second person was also detained, but was later released without charges.

In January 2023, McMillian was indicted by a grand jury in Will County on charges of unlawful possession of cannabis and unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver.

Then, in October of this year, a Will County grand jury indicted McMillian on charges of defrauding a drug screening test. He was released on electronic monitoring, the Will County Sheriff's Office said.

"We have to do everything that we can to keep violent offenders off the street, especially those who are repeating these acts. If we don't do that, then we're failing our citizens. We're failing our children. We're failing their futures. We have to keep violent offenders off the street," CPD Supt. Larry Snelling said.

Chicago police shared this image of fallen Officer Martinez on social media Tuesday night:

Pictured is Chicago Police Officer Enrique Martinez. (Chicago PD )

"The Chicago Police Department is mourning the loss of a courageous hero who protected our city until the very end. We stand heartbroken alongside his family and loved ones. In grief, we will #NeverForget," the department said in the post.

Martinez was a Southwest Side resident who worked in CPD's 6th District. He was engaged to be married, had a brother on the police force and came from a law enforcement family.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson released a statement in response to Martinez's killing, which read in part:

"I am deeply heartbroken that we lost a member of the Chicago Police Department yesterday. The entire city of Chicago joins me in mourning this profound loss.

Every day, the brave men and women of the Chicago Police Department risk their lives to keep our city safe, and yesterday, one of them made the greatest sacrifice.

There will be justice for the officer’s family. There will be justice for our city. And there will be justice for the Chicago Police Department. The whole city and I stand with the officer’s family and loved ones, as well as the Chicago Police Department as they endure this tragedy."

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting. Officers involved will be placed on administrative duties for a minimum of 30 days.