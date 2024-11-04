Chicago police officer shot on South Side: sources

A Chicago police officer was shot Monday night on the city's South Side, according to sources.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Ingleside Avenue.

Our sources say the officer shot was a tact officer, meaning they focus on removing drugs and guns from the streets. They often wear plainclothes while patrolling.

According to our source, the incident began with a vehicle. One offender has been confirmed dead. A second offender was captured; this individual had previously worn an ankle monitor that was later found cut off. A third offender, believed to have been in the back of the vehicle, remains at large. K9 units have been deployed in the area to locate this person, but it’s unclear if the individual has been tracked down.

Our sources tell us the officer is in grave condition.

FOX 32 has reached out to the Chicago Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.