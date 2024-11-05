Live Illinois Election Results 2024

Illinois election results are starting to be tallied as several key races heat up across the state and the nation.

All eyes are on the presidential race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Polling leading up to the election showed the top candidates neck and neck.

Outside the Commander-in-Chief, there are several down ballot races that will have an immediate impact locally. Eileen O'Neill Burke is squaring off against Bob Fioretti to become the next Cook County State's Attorney.

SEE IT: Live Election Results Map for President and Congressional races

The 2024 election also marks the first time Chicagoans will vote for 10 seats on the Chicago Public Schools Board. Each winner will represent one of 10 districts and serve four-year terms in their position. The board will be composed of 11 other members selected by Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Stay with FOX 32 Chicago on Tuesday night for live results, analysis and the latest updates from the 2024 Illinois election.

2024 Illinois Election Results

To jump to a specific section, click on the links here (FOX Local Mobile users, please scroll down for results):

U.S. President | U.S. House | Illinois Senate | Illinois House | State's Attorney | Chicago Elected School Board | Illinois Supreme Court | County Clerk | County Commissioner | County Circuit Court Clerk | County Coroner | Chief Executive Officer | County Auditor | County Board | Recorder of Deeds | Water Reclamation District | Ballot Measures

Illinois Election Results by County

Cook County | DuPage County | Kane County | Kendall County | Lake County | McHenry County | Will County