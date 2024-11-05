Live election results map: President and Congressional races

Live results in the race for president and for control of Congress are beginning to flow in from the 2024 general election.

The first polls closed on the East Coast at 6 p.m. Eastern time and voting will continue for six hours until Hawaii and Alaska wrap up at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time, respectively. After that, it may take hours or even days for close races to be called.

President results by state

Vice President Kamala Harris received the Democratic Party nomination after the incumbent, President Joe Biden, stepped out of the race. The Republican nominee, former president Donald Trump, hopes to prevent her from becoming the first woman ever elected U.S. president.

President results: Electoral college

To win the U.S. presidency, a candidate must win 270 of the total 538 electoral votes.

U.S. Congress balance of power

Democrats have held a slight edge in the U.S. Senate for the last two years but with 33 Senate seats open in 2024, that balance of power could shift.

Similarly, Republicans are looking to hold on to power in the U.S. House of Representatives, but as they are every two years, all 435 of the House seats are up for election.