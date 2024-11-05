Live Illinois Presidential Election Results 2024

The U.S. presidential race hangs in the balance as Donald Trump goes toe-to-toe with Kamala Harris in pursuit of the nation's highest office.

Will Americans choose to return Trump to the White House, electing a former president to a new term for only the second time — and picking for the first time a convicted felon to sit behind the Resolute Desk? Or will voters decide Harris ought to be the nation's first woman to take up office in the Oval Office, a candidate who didn't win a single primary yet landed at the top of her party's ticket by acclamation.

There are 538 electoral votes to win from the 50 states and the District of Columbia, but the Trump and Harris campaigns are seriously contesting only seven states this year as battlegrounds: Arizona and Nevada out West, North Carolina and Georgia in the South, Michigan and Wisconsin amid the Great Lakes and Pennsylvania as the final boss.

Eight years ago, Pennsylvania was the last state called for Trump before he won election by winning in Wisconsin in the early morning hours after Election Day. Four years ago, Biden's win there four days after polls close — by roughly 80,000 votes out of more than 6.8 million cast — was the difference. Both presidential hopefuls can get to the 270 electoral votes need to win White House without the Keystone State, but their path to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue gets a whole lot easier if they grab Pennsylvania's 19 electoral votes along the way.

Results will begin to display after polls close at 7 p.m.

